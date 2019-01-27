To be spiritual means to be an emperor within yourself. This is the only way to be. Consciously, would anyone choose to seek something from someone or something else? Maybe out of his helplessness he may seek, but consciously, wouldn’t every human being want to be such that he determines what happens within himself 100 percent? It does not mean you have to become totally self-sufficient. For external things, maybe you will have to go to the world outside, but within yourself, everything is there: you don’t have to seek outside. Even somebody’s company is not needed for you.

If another person needs it, you will give it, but by yourself, you don’t need anyone’s company. This means you are no longer a beggar within. This is the ultimate freedom. Spirituality is not for everyone. If you have the strength and the courage to just take up anything in the world and do it well, then maybe you can be spiritual. This is not for people who cannot do anything else. Right now, this is the impression that a lot of people have, that only useless, good-for-nothing people become spiritual. People who are incapable of doing anything or people who cannot bear the ups and downs of life, all they have to do is wear ochre clothes and sit in front of the temple and their life is made.

That is not spirituality. That is just begging in uniform. If you have to conquer your consciousness, if you have to reach the peak of your consciousness, you can never reach it in the garb of a beggar. There are two kinds of beggars: Gautama the Buddha, and people of that order are the highest kind of beggars. All others are plain beggars. I would say the man begging on the street and the king sitting on the throne are both beggars. They are continuously asking for something from the outside. The beggar on the street might be asking for money, food or shelter. The king might be asking for happiness, or conquering another kingdom or some such nonsense. But everybody is begging for something. Gautama begged only for his food. For the rest he was self-sufficient.

All others, the only thing they don’t beg for is food. For everything else they beg. Their whole life is begging. A spiritual person has earned everything else from within. He only begs for food. Once it is like this, this person leads a different way of life. Once there is no hankering, once there is no need within him, only then he knows what love is, what joy is, what it means to really share. Sharing means: “You don’t have to give me anything because I don’t need anything from you, but anyway, I will share this with you.” Setting up a whole life of barter may be convenient, but it is the way of the weak. This weakness is the first thing that has to go if you want to meet the Ultimate. If you want to meet Him, you better be on His terms.

He is not going to come and meet a mere beggar. The way we think is the way we become. Whatever you hold as the highest, naturally all your energies get drawn towards that. A person who wants to walk the spiritual path has to make it that way in his mind—he has to belive that "this is the first and last thing that I want in my life". So, naturally all his energies are oriented towards it. Only then the moment-to-moment struggle is gone and you don't have to struggle to correct yourself.