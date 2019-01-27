Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Illuminating our inner vision

Today, many facets of our life have the quality of steadiness. We have a set pattern of activity and a regular routine.

Published: 27th January 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Today, many facets of our life have the quality of steadiness. We have a set pattern of activity and a regular routine. So, externally our life seems to be under control, but internally it is shaky and variable. The way we act and react to each situation and our interaction in our relationships decides whether we feel happy, peaceful, irritated or inspired. Right now, our feelings towards ourselves keep fluctuating. Our mind decides our life’s quality.

This is because we are not aware about the existence of our soul—consciousness. The way we experience life depends on the state of our mind and intensity of focus. Focus depends on the quality of our intellect. When the intellect lacks tenacity, focus shifts from one goal to another and we can neither progress in the outer world, nor evolve in the inner world. We are bombarded by stress, tension and mental fatigue and thereby depend heavily on external stimulants like tea, coffee and appreciation from others to motivate us. No external environment can give us stability. It must spring from within, independent of external situations. That is why the sages gave us so many spiritual traditions and practices to maintain connectivity with the soul. When we follow these spiritual traditions, our focus acquires the phenomenal quality of dhriti. Dhriti is steadfastness, sharpness, stability, determination, firmness, precision of mind and intellect. With dhriti our focus becomes like a traveller in a jet plane.

Though the plane is covering vast distances at high speed, the traveller inside is sitting still. Likewise, though our life moves at high speed towards progress and perfection, our focus remains calm, relaxed, but completely aware of all that is happening. We start believing that all our problems got over yesterday. Then, we can see and feel that the quality of our life inside and outside is progressing quickly. Lord Krishna prompts Sanjaya to affirm to Dhritarashtra, just at the onset of the big war, that, “In today’s world and even the future, ignorant unjust people will be spiritually blind because of their selfish thinking. They will not accept reality of the intuitive prompts that come from their soul and thereby block their own progress”.

Dhriti peels away all our selfish, unjust thoughts, layer by layer and bores through our karmic ignorance to make us feel the presence of the soul within. It brings great clarity to our perception. It gives us an extreme sense of stability internally as well as externally. When we imbibe dhriti or focus by basing our lives on spiritual traditions, our inner vision is illumined. ashram-india@ shrinimishamba.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inner Vision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp