We are immortal entities living in mortal bodies; death is not our end

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

For most of us, the thought of dying is fraught with anxiety and helplessness as it signifies the end of everything. The fear of death arises due to ignorance about what happens to one after death and the attachment to one’s body, physical relations, material possessions and roles.

Throughout our life, we pray to almighty to seek immortality and liberation from the pain of life and death. But the real truth is that we souls are already immortal entities living in our mortal bodies. The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind. So, it is actually the body consciousness that creates fear of mortality.

The moment we realise that we are souls living in human bodies, we develop a new outlook towards life.

We realise that our progress and fulfilment, stretch beyond this life.

Remember, performing good actions that flow from good sanskars are the only means to achieve true happiness. For that we need not be attached to our roles, achievements, persons and possessions in order to be happy.

As a soul, in every life, we get new roles, relationships, material possessions and success on the basis of what we have earned by the actions performed in our previous births.

So every birth offers us an opportunity to do better actions and create more happiness for the self and others. It’s not possible to earn health, wealth, happiness, success and fame without doing good deeds.

Once we realise that we are the immortal children of the supreme almighty, who is the infinite source of peace, joy and love, we become aware of these core values and they then make our thoughts and actions noble and pure.

By sharing these pure qualities in every action, we create a destiny that brings us lasting happiness not only in the present but also in many future births, thereby liberating us from the fear of losing and the fear of death.

It is important to understand that our life is actually a series of experiences by our soul in different human bodies.

We must not take death as an end to our life, because it’s actually punctuation in a long story of our journey weaving a perfect pattern of our evolution from innocence to ignorance to realisation through the eternity of time cycle. This far-sighted outlook gives us immense possibilities to make the best of our today and live our life to the fullest without any insecurities or worries about death.