Meditate and make more friends

Are you a loner but also secretly wants friends? Do you hesitate often in speaking to strangers and befriending them? If the answer to the two questions is a yes, then heading to Zorba The Buddha today might help to improve your situation. Dr Nidhi, who holds a PhD in Osho’s vision of Education for the new man from the Delhi University, is felicitating a two-hour-long session titled Meditate Celebrate from 6:00 to 8:00pm today.

A student of Tantra and Hypnotherapy, Dr Nidhi got AUM leadership training for emotional well-being from Humaniversity, Netherlands, one of the largest centers for personal growth and therapy.

The meditation will have a number of components, including group affirmations, dance and music and a number of let go exercises that will help you connect not just with your inner self but also those around you.

“We are taking a maximum of only 15 people as a larger group dilutes the personal attention that is required for personal attention,” says Shirish Singhal, organiser of the event. “Friendship is one of the purest forms of relationships, a non-possessive bond that we all cherish. But often, we don’t open our heart to others, limiting our circle of friends to a select few. This meditation will help us open our hearts to all, nurture the quality of friendliness within us, taste the joy of connecting and celebrating with other that will greatly enrich our life,” adds Singhal.

Details

Meditate Celebrate is a workshop that will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Zorba the Buddha on how to make friends and build existing relationships