Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Meditate and make more friends

A student of Tantra and Hypnotherapy, Dr Nidhi got AUM leadership training for emotional well-being from Humaniversity, Netherlands, one of the largest centers for personal growth and therapy.

Published: 06th July 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Friendship

Representational image

Are you a loner but also secretly wants friends? Do you hesitate often in speaking to strangers and befriending them? If the answer to the two questions is a yes, then heading to Zorba The Buddha today might help to improve your situation. Dr Nidhi, who holds a PhD in Osho’s vision of Education for the new man from the Delhi University, is felicitating a two-hour-long session titled Meditate Celebrate from 6:00 to 8:00pm today. 

A student of Tantra and Hypnotherapy, Dr Nidhi got AUM leadership training for emotional well-being from Humaniversity, Netherlands, one of the largest centers for personal growth and therapy.
The meditation will have a number of components, including group affirmations, dance and music and a number of let go exercises that will help you connect not just with your inner self but also those around you. 

“We are taking a maximum of only 15 people as a larger group dilutes the personal attention that is required for personal attention,” says Shirish Singhal, organiser of the event. “Friendship is one of the purest forms of relationships, a non-possessive bond that we all cherish. But often, we don’t open our heart to others, limiting our circle of friends to a select few. This meditation will help us open our hearts to all, nurture the quality of friendliness within us, taste the joy of connecting and celebrating with other that will greatly enrich our life,” adds Singhal.

Details

Meditate Celebrate is a workshop that will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Zorba the Buddha on how to make friends and build existing relationships

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meditate Celebrate Meditation Friends Friendship meditation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp