Young artist displays art on Buddha, social life

NEW DELHI: An exhibition of paintings on Buddha, a widely-seen muse of art and literature, is going on at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi. Madhya Pradesh-based artist Parul Golchha's paintings depict the different moods of Buddha.

For Golchha, Buddha represents the perfect state of inner calm and awareness.

The solo show of 52 paintings including a notable painting titled 'The Warmth of Womb', also includes some of her works on life and meditation.

The soft pastel work argues that after taking birth from a warm womb, humans become cold and forget humanity; it visualises how the world needs this warmth back.

The exhibition is free for public viewing till August 1.