Free the mind of all impurities

Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

The Atma Bodha concludes with the effect of self-realisation or knowledge of the true self. For the seeker who has given his sense organs to be roasted in the fire of knowledge, it becomes aflame with the realisation of the self.

When we sit up and listen to a discourse on Vedanta, the spiritual current of energy is concentrated around the ears—which means it is raised like a steady flame to effulgently shine in the region of the head.

If it is a study that involves not just listening, but all the four other sense organs too—then the knowledge comes alive to our understanding.

In one verse of the Tirumandiram by the Tamil saint Thirumoolar, he says to see the very form of the Guru gives clarity of the mind, to chant the name of the Guru gives clarity of mind, to listen to the words of the Guru gives clarity of mind and it gives clarity to even meditate on the form of the Guru.

Clarity means an opportunity to realise oneself as it is, without any clouding of thoughts, opinions and ideas.

If you stand before a mirror, if the mirror is clean and clear, then your reflection is as it is. In the same way, the consciousness of knowledge is a mirror that reflects our thoughts.

In a clean room, there is no distraction for the mind and the individual is forced to address whatever the state of mind is at that moment.

In a messy room, the individual hides behind the facade of mess.

The practice is to listen to the words of truth from a master, contemplate on it and meditate on it. The three-fold path leads to realisation.

How does this realisation happen? The individual life becomes free of all impurities such as thoughts of desire, anger, greed, delusion, arrogance and jealousy.

There is no other thought other than what should be present that the mind is completely available to focus on the only thing which is there—ie, the reality.

This fire of knowledge can burn the dross of the mind. It is common knowledge that reality may not be a comfortable feeling always.

When the mind has got used to its comfort zones of thought, constant listening to thoughts on reality can be a very intense experience as some positive action of cleaning up is happening even as one is listening to it.

This factor that knowledge of the self alone can wipe away the truth is not something that we can know by just existing in this world.

We can know many things with our five senses, we can guess and understand many things, but this knowledge of the self is revealed by the intuitive wisdom of the scriptures and the masters who expound on them.

When the individual becomes free of mental disturbances, then the mind shines bright like gold.