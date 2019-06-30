Journey is important, Not culmination

Yogi Ashwini By

Ram is found in almost every culture of the world. There was an ancestor of David who was the son of Hezron, he was called Ram. The son of Jerahmeel was also called Ram. A kindred of Elihu was also Ram.

There are at least three to four places mentioned in the Bible by the name of Ramah. There still is a town in Jerusalem by the name of Ramnagar.

Rama Raya is another name for Eid-ul-Fitr. Ramadan is a holy month all over the globe.

The faith may be different and the belief may not be of Ram, but coincidently Ram’s name is there.

All this goes to show that the Vedic rishi was the master of creation and was all over, long before religion and division in the name of religion.

We are living in kalyug, the heyday of negativity.

Negative thoughts and destructive tendencies dominate this yug. Everything around is interpreted or seen under a negative/destructive lens.

Even if you ask a child about Ramayana, violence would be the bottom line of his/her understanding—killing of Ravana by Ram. There is no one who can explain to the child the true meaning of Ramayana—Ayana of Ram, that is, the journey of Ram.

The journey of Ram in pursuit of devi, Sita. No one remembers the journey. Instead, people mistake the end of Ravana as its culmination.

The journey is important, not the culmination. Most of us are bogged down by the end result or the culmination of the journey where the truth is, there is no such thing as culmination or finality.

The journey goes on, there is no limit to how far one can reach. The rishis who gave us the Vedas, which many consider ultimate, themselves said that these Vedas are not the finality—it is the extent of creation as was revealed to them. You can journey on the path of yog and reach further than those rishis as well and add new dimensions to the Vedas.

Therefore, one should focus on journeying, not the finality.

Who knows what finality looks like? Ram journeyed. Reading about his journey or giving lectures about his journey is not journeying, it is like walking on a treadmill. When you journey from A to B, the scenery changes—you get your experiences—that is the indication you are journeying.

The writer is the spiritual head of Dhyan Foundation. www.dhyanfoundation.com