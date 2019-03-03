Metamorphosis of the universe

Shri Shri Nimishananda By

God manifests in different ways through each one of us as creation. The Adi Para Shakti began creation by chanting ‘AUM’. The last syllable is still reverberating in the cosmos. Till it goes on, the universe will keep expanding. When this exhalation ends, the universe will stop expanding and remain as it is. When the inhalation of breath commences again, the cosmos will begin to contract till it becomes an invisible point. After another pause, ‘AUM’ will start again and creation will come into being once more.

Each one of these stages takes billions of years. In the phase of creation, the Divine Mother manifests 8,40,000 species and each species has that many souls. As evolution progresses, drastic changes take place in our environment and certain species become extinct. These extinct species ascend the evolutionary ladder and are reborn in various higher forms. This progressive chain of evolution continues and souls are constantly gravitating towards the human realm.

Let us consider God’s marvelous creation—humans. Essentially our bodies have the same structure. In spite of this, all of us look different and we have different skills, talents, attitudes and preferences. This is because our very own karmas are different. Most of us use our intellect to function in the transactional world. Though the soul within is divine in all of us, the screen of karma between the soul and the intellect regulates the grace of God.

Most of us have seen how a caterpillar hatches. This caterpillar becomes a pupa and seems to emerge magically from the cocoon as a butterfly. This is a process of metamorphosis. Similarly, in human beings this metamorphosis is internal in nature.

When we metamorphose using the intellect, we achieve great advances in science and technology. Whereas, when we metamorphose through the soul, it leads to a complete transformation called ‘enlightenment’ and we experience a state of physical, mental and spiritual well-being. We are established in perpetual bliss which flows through us to millions of other souls.

As per Rig Veda, this is origin of spiritual evolution: “The cosmic energy is the generator of the universe—the embryo of waters and leader of humans, most virile defender of human race, it remains ever illumined by its own radiance and provides sustenance for its beloved progeny”. Thus, the enlightened beings say that when we allow our soul power to expand through sadhana and scriptures to nurture our intellect, we actualise, visualise and realise ourselves.

