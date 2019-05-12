Modern Relevance of Vedic Wisdom

Yogi Ashwini By

Historians and anthropologists tell us our ancestors were barbarians, cavemen, even ape. Sir John Woodroffe rightly said, “Those who say their ancestors were apes, their ancestors would actually be apes.” My ancestors were Vedic rishis, and they were not apes. They were more advanced than the most advanced of the modern civilisations such that modern world is still attempting to unearth, and that too partially, what was known to them in totality, eons ago.

Here I’ll give you some examples.

Neti has been a part of yoga, for thousands of years. Now, the world is talking of nasal cleansing kits and recommending to use salt in water as plain water, if stuck in sinuses, can rot and prove fatal. Vedic people knew this and hence added salt to kill bacteria and prevent the stuck water from getting toxic.

Similarly, the shatkarma of laghu shankh uses salt water. Now modern science tells us that normal water will not go through till colon and the kidneys will flush it out. But Vedic people knew and hence put salt in laghu shankh water; even 5,000 years ago, they were masters of human physiology.

Vedic texts prescribe nirjal upawas as a routine practice. Now there is increasing research which suggests that fasting enhances immunity of the body. Muslims also practice this on Ramadan.Star Antares was called Arundhati-Vasishtha in Vedic texts. Actually, it is a cluster of two stars. In Karnataka, newly married people are told to see this. Vedic people knew of their dual existence without telescopes.

There is a verse in Hanuman Chalisa that gives the exact distance between the sun and earth; that is to say, in 16th century Tulsidas was in the know of this calculation!Agastya Samhita describes electro chemical cell, how to split hydrogen and oxygen from water and how to make hydrogen balloons. Insert a copper plate in an earthenware vessel and cover it first by copper sulphate and then with moist sawdust. Then put a zinc sheet amalgamated by mercury on top of an energy known by the twin name of Mitra-Varuna. The current produced will split the water into pranavayu and udanavayu. Combination of one hundred such vessels would produce a strong electrical force.

Agastya goes on to describe the process to separate hydrogen from water: If we use the power of 100 earthen pots on water, then water will change its form into life-giving oxygen and floating hydrogen.

Our ancients knew how to prevent iron from rusting, the iron pillar in Mehrauli in Delhi is living proof. They used a compound of iron, phosphorus and an ancient cement called vajra sanghata whose preparation is detailed in Brihat Samhita.

The Sheffield University, UK, recorded the sound of the sun and it was, in fact, the sound of Om, the primeval sound as described in the Vedic science of dhwani. Geography was called bhugol in Vedic times, indicating we knew earth was round or gol.Yogis and rishis since time immemorial have insisted on the unreality of the world we live in. Modern science also agrees now, that we could actually be living in a simulation.

One might argue that if you were so advanced then how come barbarians ruled you? This is because when you are so advanced that you rule the world, then after few thousand years that knowledge is lost as you don't need it now. So the knowledge becomes useless and you take to pleasures. For example: atomic bomb, if you have that technology and are the only ones to have it, you will rule the world and there will be only one kingdom. After few generations you will shut the books giving this knowledge and it will become a mere tale.