Overcoming the raging cyclone within

Early this month, a few states of India, particularly Odisha and West Bengal, experienced the devastating cyclone Fani. Although the cyclone could have proved disastrous, because of the due diligence and proactive measures taken by the Central and state governments, a major calamity was averted, and where hundreds of people could have lost life, there were only a few unfortunate victims.

Ecologists and scientists tell us that what we are experiencing now is just a small sample of the result of consuming recklessly mass quantities of fossil fuels and creating the syndrome of global warming. The cyclones are results of increase in temperature of the sea surface as a result of the global warming along with other environmental factors. And this is going to only increase if we do not mend our ways of life.

What is happening in the world?

Kaliyuga is an age where it was predicted that because of mankind’s exploitation of material nature and accumulation of negative karma, the seasons would become irregular and things that simply do not make sense would happen and create natural disasters.

In the recent past, the world has been rocked by incidents of terrorism. We see so much of mistrust between communities. In villages earlier, nobody locked their doors. It was just, you didn’t even think in those terms. But now in the same villages, there are all kinds of security all over the place—security devices in each house. What’s happening? How are we really progressing? And if you are of Indian origin, if you go to the United States of America now, see what you have to go through at the immigration tables. They are so suspicious. Why is Kaliyuga like this? Because in Kaliyuga, people engage in so many unethical, egoistic, selfish activities. And there are laws of nature. It is called karma. There is individual karma, and there is collective karma. “As you sow, so shall you reap”. “For every action, there is an equal corresponding reaction.” You cannot escape.

Until people recognise the impurities in their own hearts and try to clean it, there can be no real solutions in the world today. Bhagavad Gita explains the cause of the disease of material suffering. What is the original cyclone that is the cause of all other cyclones?

Human beings are blessed with intelligence. Intelligence has that power to discriminate between what is right and what is wrong. That is the wealth of human civilisation. But this cyclone of the mind is filled with the winds of passionate desires, the storms of so many ambitions, and the storms of envy, greed, anger, illusion and lust. They devastate the most sacred property we have... our power of discrimination and our moral ethical integrity. And they devastate our lives. We lose purpose from our life and in forgetfulness of God, we resort to all sorts of evils.

When Krishna was living in Vrindavana and was approximately one-year-old, an asura named Trinavarta came as a powerful whirlwind—Cyclone Trinavarta. He created havoc. Nobody could see anything in front of them due to the massive dust storm and total darkness. Trinavarta picked up Krishna with the sole purpose of killing him; took him high in the sky.

The little Krishna actually wanted to see his creation from high above. So he let Trinavarta take him higher so that he got a nice view. He saw the whole Brajbhumi from an aerial perspective but then he realised the havoc that Trinavarta was causing and assumed a heavy weight. Trinavarta couldn’t go any higher. Krishna had his arm around him and was squeezing his neck. And he was ultimately choked to death and crashed down to the ground. Krishna liberated him, and ultimately gave unlimited satisfaction to all of his devotees. So, this cyclone within the mind causes so much havoc to our consciousness, and tries to devastate and plunder our wealth, our property and everything that is sacred.

We must learn to control this mind through constant practice and detachment. And the easiest way is to fix the mind on Krishna’s holy name because all the opulence, all the powers and all the sweetness of God is manifested within Harinam. So if we are going to feed the hurricane of the mind or we are going to nourish Harinam that is really our choice.If we choose the holy names of God, we can overcome the turbulent cyclone of our mind. As Krishna killed wind demon Trinavarta, we can definitely hope to be rescued by Krishna when we take shelter of him.The author is a Spiritual Guru at International Society for Krishna Consciousness