The subtle light of consciousness

Gita Jnana Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

This whole universe is experienced only by that most subtle light of consciousness. Sri Adi Sankara in the Atma Bodha says it is only this light of consciousness that is the cause for the sun, stars and the moon to shine and shed light.However, even though these objects may be shining in the night or the day sky, however powerful they may seem to our naked eye, they do not have the power to light up that consciousness and reveal it to us. Even in broad daylight, the light of consciousness is not visible to the eye as the light does not have the power to show it. It is like trying to show the stars with the light of a torch.

The Shastras point out that though we believe that the world we see, hear and feel is alone real, there is something behind the objects, the people, circumstances and our own self that is not visible to us. It is understood as an experience within. When we get a brilliant idea, we keep focusing on the idea that we forget there was something that illuminated the thought that rose in the mind in the form of that idea.

It is only by this subtle power of awareness or rather a silent presence at all times and in all places, irrespective of whether we are on earth, sky or outer space that we get to see what we see. We hear all that we hear. We are able to smell all those fragrances and even the abominable and repulsive smells. We taste sweets and savouries and are able to tell the difference because of this power.

If there is a crystal on the table, it is an inert object having no light of its own. However, when a person simply looks at it, the rays of consciousness from his eyes fall on the object, mark out the space, colour and texture and returns to the seer with information about that crystal. Though the crystal is inert, it is not nonexistence. In space, it manifests as existence. The existence of the crystal is because it is condensed consciousness like an iceberg on the ocean, both of which have water as the core element.

An Upanishad mantra, which conveys the same meaning of this verse, is the famous Na Tatra Suryo Bhati Na Chandra Tarakam, chanted when the camphor is shown at the end of any puja. The meaning is, “O Lord! Neither the sun, nor the moon, nor the stars can illumine you.

Where from is this little speck of fire of this camphor going to show who you are. You shine by your own self and you also enliven other objects. Everything shines in this universe and lives by your light alone.”Every means and method is used here to help us catch one means by which the mind can latch itself on to meditating upon the Brahman. When that happens, being that very Self is the result and end of this whole process called life.