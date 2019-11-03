What makes a soul unique

Grand Master Akshar By

A curious soul makes a creative soul. And a creative soul understands spirituality. The world that we live in is for us to enjoy, and already has so much diversity to offer. To want to find out what more we can create here is a special thought. This can be called creativity, and to be creative, a spirit needs to be unique, to think out of box. If we believed that life existed only here, then our imagination would not stretch beyond our Universe. Humans would not have initiated an investigation and research into the planet Mars, or Moon. The desire to explore the outer reaches of our cosmos would have died a premature death.

Special spirits are those who imagine that there is life beyond, and will do something powerful about this belief. Inventions are a sign of creativity. They are made by special spirits—be it a phone, car, plane etc. These inventions were made possible because the mind is always thinking what more, what next. This makes the human a very special species, for we are continuously working in the search for more. A search such as this has no foreseeable end. Recently in the news, the number of moons belonging to planets Jupiter and Saturn came up for a debate. And, it was found that Saturn has overtaken Jupiter with the discovery of 20 new moons. If not for the hunger to know more what exists above and beyond, we would never have this kind of information at hand.

There also exist what we call disturbed spirits. They are the ones who don’t find any solution to any problem. Instead, they are always hanging on to problems like one would to a childhood photograph. They are unique too, but in a negative manner. To remain in this zone of thinking is to stagnate, and regress with time. Therefore, it is good to shake off pessimistic point of view, come out of it, and live life in a true manner. To counter this, yoga recommends its practices of asanas, pranayama, meditation, chanting, and mudras. A simple, but powerful practice is the meditation technique known as Super Power Meditation (see box).

It is interesting to note that we have the ability and potential to add value to this planet. The people who succeed in this are calm, helpful, peaceful, and aglow with good health. Every day is a blessing of experiences we encounter, create or meet; let us carefully choose to bring ourselves in contact with the positive. This will ensure that the life that we lead will be unique, creative and fulfilling to all, including to ourselves.

Super Power Meditation



Super Power Meditation helps you to be a powerful, unique, and creative spirit. Once you begin to practice this, explore this world by adapting these thoughts which will change the way you perceive the world. Perception is what makes everything subjective. For example, rain spells sorrow for some, but it is love and abundance for many others. The same thing is viewed through multiple lenses, and is coloured as per the lens. The world with its generous nature will keep on giving, we need to adjust our focus to find out how we are receiving. In Japan, they have a tradition called Kintosuki or Kintsukuroi. This is the art of fixing broken pottery but lining the cracks with special lacquer mixed with gold, silver, or platinum. Rather than throw them away, they have ensured to raise the value of the broken ceramic piece. Similarly, we too can decide to line the flaws that we detect in ourselves with a virtuous adhesive that will bring us happiness and peace.

How to Practice

Seat yourself on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid. The intention is to sit in the shape of mountain atop a mountain. In this position, you need to visualise a reverse triangular shield in your chest and then meditate. During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale, you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.

(The writer is a yoga master, spiritual guide, lifestyle coach and yogapreneur)