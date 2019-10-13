Harness mind power for success

Remez Sasson By

The mind plays an important role in achieving every success and goal—minor, everyday or major goals.

With minor, day-to-day goals, you know what you want to achieve, but when it comes to major goals, it is different. You might have a vague idea, but this is not enough.

To accomplish anything, and to use your mind power, you have to know exactly what it is you want to do. In order to focus the mind on a goal, you need a clear and well-defined goal. How do you go about it?

Identify the goal: First, you have to think and find out what it is that you really want to accomplish or gain. This might not be a simple step, and requires deep thinking, investigation and time.

Prepare an action plan: After discovering what you really want to accomplish, you need to come up with a plan for action. You need to know what you have to do first, and how to proceed. All of this requires planning, which means using the power of the mind.

Imagine the goal: After deciding on a goal and coming up with a plan, you need to hold in your mind a clear mental image of your goal. You need to see it accomplished. This step requires that you use your imagination, which is another power of the mind.

Not everyone can visualise clear mental images, but regular training of the imagination can do wonders. You may, for example, look at photos of what you want to achieve, and then close your eyes, and try to see it in your imagination. This will enhance your visualisation ability.

At this point, you have to display patience, self-discipline and persistence.

Affirmations as mental tool: What you affirm sinks into the subconscious mind, becomes part of the subconscious mind, and consequently, affects your behaviour and actions. If your affirmations are positive, they lead you to success.

Transmit your thoughts: You need to be able to transmit your thoughts to other people, who would aid you with your plans. Often, you have to persuade others to invest in your plans or to help you in other ways. You need to be enthusiastic, persuasive, and believe what you are saying, otherwise, they won't listen and won't care. To be able to do so, you need some degree of concentration, the ability to visualise, tact and patience, all being mental skills.

Motivation mantra: Motivation is another mental and emotional power that you require for achieving success. How can you achieve anything if you are not motivated enough? To increase your motivation and enthusiasm, think often of your goal, about its advantages and benefits, and how it will change your life. Doing so will strengthen your motivation.

Your thoughts, which are part of your mind, possess power. The thoughts that you most often think tend to come true.

If you pour your mental energy into the same thoughts or mental images day after day, they will become stronger and stronger, and would consequently, affect your attitude, expectations, behaviour and actions.

These thoughts and mental images can even be subconsciously perceived by other people, who would then offer you help or opportunities.

Your thoughts can also create what is usually termed as coincidence. They can attract into your life corresponding events, situations and opportunities.

Not every thought turns into reality. A thought has to be repeated often and to be saturated with desire, in order to come true.

Doubts, fears, and worries tend to destroy what you build with the power of your mind. This means that you need to clear your mind of negative thoughts and doubts. You might not agree that this is possible, but it is, with the proper training, which you can find at this website, in the articles and the books.

Sasson is a life coach and motivational speaker