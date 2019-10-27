Layers of what we call ourself

Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

The teacher points out that the self has to be realised with effort put in by one’s own self. On this account, he congratulates the student for asking the question about bondage and liberation. It is a lofty question, approved by those who have mastered the Shastras. The means to unravel the answer presents itself in terse aphorisms with deep meaning. It is definitely a topic that has to be sought out and known by one who seeks liberation.

In the next few verses of the Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya, the teacher calls for the attentive listening of the student for he wishes to say certain things, listening to which the student will be released from the bondage of existence.

The primary cause for liberation of the mind is said to be intense dispassion towards all thoughts that have its support in ephemeral sources of joy. Following this come the control of thoughts in the mind itself, control of the sense organs if the mental control is not possible, putting up patiently with the suffering that comes of its own accord due to misdirected and ignorant actions, thoughts and words of the past. The other important quality is the need to give up all actions done with a selfish gain in mind.

After these primary adjustments have been made, the contemplative seeker must cogitate on the words of the Shastras or the books of knowledge that point out the truth, meditate on them for a long and continuous period of time. If this is done, he reaches that state of mind where there are no thought modifications and even while existing in the world, he attains the bliss of a still mind that doesn’t flicker.

That which has to be indicated now is the ability to distinguish between the self and the not-self. That will be told to you now by me clearly. Having heard this, pay attention and meditate on the self, the teacher says.

In a series of verses, the teacher begins an almost scientific discourse on the different aspects of our existence in the world—the layers of what we call ourself. He begins with the gross physical body. What is it composed of? There are seven ingredients that make the body—marrow, bones, fat, flesh, blood, skin and epidermis. Then there are the feet, thighs, chest, shoulders, back, head, parts and sub-parts. This is called the gross body by the wise people. This body expresses itself as I and mine. It is the very abode of delusion. It is composed of a combination of the five elements—earth, water, fire, air and space—in their subtle modifications.

A Spanish song says, ‘Terra mi cuerpo agua mi sangre aire mi aliento y fuego mi esspiritu’ (The earth is my body, water is my blood, air is my breath and fire is my spirit.) Combined with space, there is the gross body, which we often identify as ourself.