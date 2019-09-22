Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Be Not Afraid, Dear One

There is a great way by which you can get rid of the fear of change.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

When the student who is unable to understand what the mind is all about, but torn apart in the world of names and forms, surrenders at the feet of a teacher in tears, the ever compassionate master says, “Be not afraid, O learned one! There is no danger for you. There is a way by which you can swim across the ocean of transmigration and change. I will show you that path by the help of which you can cross and reach the shores of this ocean.”

There is a great way by which you can get rid of the fear of change. By swimming across this ocean of existence, you can attain supreme bliss. How does one cross this ocean called Samsara or change? It is by contemplating on the meaning of the words of Vedantic discourses. As a result of such churning, supreme knowledge rises in the heart. By the aid of this knowledge, you can see an end to all the extreme sorrow that you face as you struggle through this ocean indeed. 

There is an attachment to the notion that the body is me. This is caused by the ignorant thought called Avidya. To be free of this thought in the very near future, the student must cultivate qualities such as shraddha or an intense faith in the means shown by the teacher and the scriptures, love and devotion, meditation and an intense longing to be free. These are the causes mentioned in the books of knowledge to help us be free of the bondage of change. 

The effect of ignorance can be burnt from its very roots if you who, on account of your association with the ignorance of your true self, has confused that supreme truth to be something that is bound, material and subject to changes such as birth and death. With the fire of knowledge that helps you to discriminate between what is the true self and what is not, this ignorance can be blasted thoroughly.Hearing this from the teacher, the student seeks an answer for a question, which alone can make his mind experience peace.

The question of one verse has seven parts to it. “What is this bondage? How has it come? How did it get established? How can I be free of this bondage? What indeed is not the true self? What is the real supreme self? How do I learn to distinguish between the two? Please tell me, O Master!” the student pleads. Before beginning to tick out the questions with replies, the teacher first congratulates the student and says he is indeed blessed and has achieved what he needs to achieve, for simply asking these questions. He says that his whole lineage has been purified by this desire of wanting to know that supreme truth and to experience that state of mind too.

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore (www.chinmayamission.com); email: brni.sharanyachaitanya@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp