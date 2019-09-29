Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Self effort must for self realisation

Without the effort of one’s own self, who indeed is capable of getting freed from the thick rope knots of ignorance, desire and desire-prompted actions even if it is for a period of 100 kalpas?

Published: 29th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

self defence, karate

For representational purposes

The student who wants to know the truth of existence asks seven questions to the Guru. What does it mean to get bound? How did it happen? How does it stay firm? How to free myself from it? Who am I? What is not me? How to distinguish between the two? Please let me know.

The very question itself makes the teacher shower praises on the student. “You are blessed,” says he.

“You have accomplished what needs to be done to make your life complete. Your questions have purified your whole lineage. How? You seek to free yourself from the bondage of ignorance and realise your oneness with the source—Brahman.” 

What is the greatness of effort in this direction? While the sons of a father may save him from debts if he lands up in such situations, none can really save him from the delusion of “I am the body,” and “all these people, objects and situations belong to me.”

If someone is carrying a heavyweight on his head, someone else can relieve him of the weight by carrying it.

However, if someone is feeling hungry, another person cannot eat to relieve him of the hunger.

If a patient is sick, he can recover from the illness only if he himself takes the necessary diet and medicines. His illness will not change if someone else is going to take medicines and diet on his behalf. 

In the same way, our mental illusions and the master of all illusions—the thought of, “this body is me,” and all its attendant confusions—will go only when the individual sits down to study the thought and reach clarity on the truth of the self. Neither the master nor a friend nor relative can do this contemplation on his behalf. 

Adi Sankaracharya is not content with these three examples. He literally hammers the need for self-effort towards self-realisation with yet another simile.

Just as one can realise the beauty of the moon with one’s own eyes and not through the descriptions given by somebody who has seen it, the nature of truth is known only by the clear eye of perception and not by some officiating priest as it is done for prayers and rituals conducted at home.   

Without the effort of one’s own self, who indeed is capable of getting freed from the thick rope knots of ignorance, desire and desire-prompted actions even if it is for a period of 100 kalpas?

A kalpa is the time span of one universe which is 432 million years and 100 times 432 million! In short, it means, it is impossible, unless by one’s own effort. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spirituality Spiritualism
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp