Earth Signs: Rahu, Ketu, Saturn Interplay in Vaastu

With the placement of Saturn in Virgo, if the dining hall facing north has big wide doors but without proper ventilation, it can give loss of income and owner getting deceived in business.

TAURUS:  Ketu, when placed in Taurus, if the room or the bedroom of the owner and his wife have broken tiles or window panes and bolts, are not working properly along with patches on the wall, it brings losses in business, eye problems to owner and lower abdominal or pancreas problems to the landlady of the house. Saturn when placed in Taurus, if the drainage in south-east has problems and dining room and basement of the house has dry patches, then it can give big losses to the owner, problem in government taxes or litigation can have vehicle accidents in family and ill health to the elders of the house.

Rahu when in Taurus, if the storeroom or the locker room where the wealth is stored has a drain or a ditch or the walls are not well painted, bring unfaithful employs in the house who will always be involved in stealing activities.

VIRGO: Rahu, when placed in Virgo, if the earth is dug up in the north part of the house or plants, are coming out of the walls, owners with such houses will never come up in life. Same can be observed if Ketu is in Virgo and if the north entrance has a drainage beneath the gate. Along with this, with Ketu in Virgo, if the north side of the dining room has heavy furniture, it can give intestinal problems in the family.

CAPRICORN: Saturn when placed in Capricorn, if the dining hall and basement are well equipped and staircase are clean, along with children’s study room well painted and clean gives immense wealth to the owner and brings happiness in the family.

If the courtyard has some heavy furniture, it brings losses to the owner. When Rahu is placed in Capricorn, if the main gate has a problem of underground water, accompanied with electrical vault problems in north, brings monetary losses to the owner. If in north-west the basement has issues with water or electricity, it brings ill-health to the mother and gives liquid cash crunch to the owner.

When Ketu is in Capricorn, if the drawing-room, guest room, living room has no drainage problem or the puja ghar is in the same wall or lane if the house has east entry, it gives immense wealth to the owners. Remedy for earth signs: Those with Earth signs should offer prayer to Lord Bhairav, feed stray dogs and give antibiotics to old age homes brings good results.

