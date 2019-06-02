Influence of Venus on Water Signs

Nitin Manchanda By

Planet Venus is influenced around the expression of self in personal relationships, specially associated with love, marriages and the ability to attract others. Venus seen as the Goddess of love in mythology, its placement shows the sense of aesthetics in a person and how they perceive art and beauty and brings a sense of harmony, refinement and aesthetic taste to the house it occupies.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Placement of Venus in Cancer produces humans with extremely sensitive feelings, wherein one can get their sentiments hurt quite easily. Yet they hide this vulnerability under a dignified exterior and approach their relationships with a sense of caution. They are kind-hearted and sympathetic beings who approach their love relationships with tenderness. They appreciate when their partner reciprocates their feelings with same depth and emotional purity that is invested by them.

When Cancerians achieve the feeling of their love being their safe cocoon, they do not hesitate in going all out in nourishing the ego and ambitions of their partner. However, they face fluctuating and unpredictable mood swings as they fail to realise that their partner may not necessarily be the ‘one’ who will provide stability in their life. Therefore, with respect to their quality of being a one-love person, they should not be afraid of facing a heartache as this will strengthen their emotional quotient.

Scorpio (October 24–November 22)

Venus in Scorpio produces beings with an intense and romantic nature. They are very straightforward, determined and direct people, who do not hesitate in expressing their feelings in love. They approach the emotional experience of romance with much intensity and feeling. They do not encourage and accept any fooling around in relationships and thus demand total involvement. They value their dignity the most and display a strong sense of personal pride and emotional dignity in all their activities. However, at times they can turn extremely possessive about their partner, both in a physical as well as psychological way. They need to thus exhibit certain control over their extremity in love.

Pisces (February 20–March 20)

Venus in Pisces marks those beings who harbour a very compassionate and tender-hearted nature, cater a strong need for love and understanding and feel lost without the same, thus facing the extreme highs and lows in their love life.

As Pisceans are inclined towards a dependent relationship, they may either be attracted to persons they can rely on or attract a partner who is dependent on them. However, as their heart rules their head, they often end up in relationships with those who are unfortunate. Hence they should restrict their dependency level in relationship and focus on their self-development as well.