Grey is the unluckiest car colour

One in three of the UK’s 1.3 million grey-car drivers will call for help from the AA or RAC, according to research by imotormag.co.

uk. Green lives up to its superstitious reputation as an unlucky car colour by coming second in the breakdown chart: with 831,516 green cars requiring breakdown assistance every year, there’s a 37 per cent chance that a green-car owner will need help.

There are more blue cars on the road than any other colour - seven million are registered - yet they are 15 per cent less likely than grey cars to break down, with a 27 per cent of likelihood of a call-out.

The roll-call of unlucky car colours is, in descending order: grey, green, yellow, gold, white, black, purple, blue, silver and finally red, with just 1.1 million callouts a year.

The news for grey-car owners isn’t all bad though: the majority of calls to breakdown companies concern flat batteries and tyre punctures rather than mechanical failure.

Grey-car owners should also bear in mind that this survey falls roughly into the “If you drive at night with your eyes closed and you hands tied behind your back you’re more likely to have an accident” survey bracket. Telegraph Motoring can’t recall the last time it had trouble with a grey car, and what we wouldn’t give to get our hands on a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera in gun-metal grey...

Mat Watson, editor of imotormag.

co.uk, summed up things up perfectly: “The results are genuinely surprising. One theory is that many hire and company car fleets choose grey vehicles as the colour looks newer for longer, with dents and scratches less noticeable. These vehicles are often exposed to very high mileage, so perhaps their chance of needing assistance is greater. Then again, grey cars could just be cursed!”. Or not.