Owen Van Natta, MySpace’s chief executive, has just finished his visit to the social network’s international head office in London, and is aiming to have a new road map drawn up within the next four weeks.

The future strategy will focus on repositioning MySpace as a “window for the youth (16-30) to reflect all their creative talents”, according to senior digital executive close to the News Corp owned firm.

“Owen Van Natta has given the team the exact talking to they needed and is a real breath of fresh air. MySpace won’t just be focusing on music as its attraction but on all creative areas. He doesn’t want the company to be backed into one corner, although music is very important for MySpace.

“Moving forward, the network will focus on being a window for youth culture to reflect all their creative talents. Facebook has won the social networking war and now MySpace needs to focus on what it can bring to the table,” said the same source.

The Telegraph has also learned that MySpace Music, the ad-funded streaming service, set to finally launch in September, will be delayed by a further month because of some final product improvements. The service is already live in America and offers its members access to the entire back catalogues from the major music labels. It lets users stream tracks for free, buy unprotected MP3 downloads that can be transferred to portable devices, buy gig tickets and band merchandise.

The UK version is expected to offer a similar service and will aim to rival a growing list of ad-funded digital music services, such as Spotify, Last.fm and We7.

Additionally MySpace has replaced Anthony Lukom, the company’s UK managing director, who left the company amidst the 100 UK redundancies, as revealed by The Telegraph. Christopher Moser, the general manager of the social network’s Spain and Portugal office, will begin his new role heading up the UK business, on Monday July 27.

Prior to working for MySpace, Mr Moser was vice-president digital sales and marketing for Europe at Sony Music Entertainment.

Over the last month the company has reduced its employees from 450 to 150 outside the US and cut its US workforce by 30 per cent.

