Is Internet search as we know it passé? It would hardly seem so, considering how much we lean on Google in our everyday lives, and hardly so, considering the number of Google wannabes out there building search technology. Still, is an emerging thought.

Venky Harinarayan, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur best known for co-founding the successful comparison shopping site Junglee in the early days of the Internet, thinks we are in the post-search era. This is because he believes search is pretty much a done deal and nobody quite does it better than Google. But, and this is a big but, Google is no closer to “organising the world’s information,” a vision the search giant set out for itself.

To reinforce his point, Harinarayan, in an e-mail interview, offered a provocative comment: “Search hasn’t dramatically changed since 1995.” It sounds outlandish because it dismisses all that Google has done since the late 1990s. On reflection, it sounds less so. Harinarayan’s point is, even after a decade of Google, search still sees “the Internet as a list of Web pages,” and is mostly limited to producing a list of relevant blue links. The search giant still hasn’t fully addressed the issue of organising the range of varied media content that makes up the Internet today – tweets from Twitter, photos from Flickr, video from YouTube, profiles from Facebook, music from the iTunes store and reviews on Yelp — or considered delivering the results in a more pleasing manner.

“Search has to evolve,” says Harinarayan. Search no longer involves mere technology. It is an intellectual pursuit as well. In the early years of the Internet, Yahoo manually compiled listings, as did Alta Vista. Then it was all about building a technology that would take the pain out of building listings, directories and enabling searches. Google, a relatively late entrant into search, fixed that problem with its unique algorithms and PageRank. Now Google can answer most of our queries, but it performs best only

if your query “has only one right answer,” Harinarayan contends, citing phone numbers, navigational aid or a particular Web site as examples. However, netizens seek a wide variety of information, and want them organised.

That is why Harinarayan and his co-founder, Anand Rajaraman, have taken a very different approach at their startup, Kosmix. At the outset, their search button is called “explore,” not search. At the core of Kosmix is a “categorisation engine,” that has delineated topics and also explores relationships between different topics to offer a user what Harinarayan calls a “360 degree view” of any subject.

Harinarayan offered a number of search topics but I ran simple ones and the results were a refreshing change from what one has gotten used to with Google — a broader array of content from different media and organized like a “micro site.” For Shah Rukh Khan, Google yielded a long list of “blue links,” including links to YouTube videos. But Kosmix did far more. It pulled news, blogs, images and videos on the Bollywood star and what is more, threw all the data into a nice content-rich web page, starting with “at a glance” right at the top. An interesting part of the page is a “related in the Kosmos” results that link Khan to a variety of things including IPL.

Last week, Google, Yahoo and Microsoft added several new features to their search functionalities in a sign the search battle is intensifying. Yahoo’s approach is of particular interest. It is going the way of Kosmix, and vowing “death to the blue links”, as one report characterised it. It will be interesting to see how Kosmix itself evolves into a more robust miner of Internet data, and how Google in particular responds. It might be time to recognise that we have entered the post-search era, but post-Google era? Not so soon, despite what many ‘Google-killers’ out there may think.

