Barack Obama has never used Twitter, or so he told a Chinese student. This shock revelation, which has somehow failed to cause an international incident, will have the two-and-a-half million people on Twitter who follow Barack Obama’s official account wondering just whose work they have been reading.

I think the answer is: a flunky. Somebody in Obama’s PR team has the job of telling the world what the president is doing. Sometimes it’s descriptive, sometimes it’s a tribute and sometimes it’s just cryptic. (That last one was about the healthcare bill, by the way.)

That Obama’s tweets are ghostwritten is hardly surprising. He doesn’t write his own speeches either, you know.

Though this is the first time Obama has admitted that he’s never used Twitter, the fact that he doesn’t write his own tweets has long been public knowledge. Back in March, while revealing that 50 Cent and Kanye West don’t do their own tweeting, the New York Times wrote:

“It is not only celebrities who are forced to look to a team to produce real-time commentary on daily activities; politicians like Ron Paul have assigned staff members to create Twitter posts and Facebook personas. Candidate Barack Obama, as well as President Obama, has a social-networking team to keep his Twitter feed tweeting.”

I’ve no idea why that final sentence is gibberish – that’s how it appears on the New York Times website – but it seems to say that Obama has a whole social networking team. A team! Just for his tweets.

Think how important that makes him. I’ll bet you like him even more now, don’t you readers?

- Daily Telegraph