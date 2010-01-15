In an interview with NB C, Wozniak said he bought a Nexus One phone on the day of launch. The device, which features a crisp AMOLED screen and voice control, and runs Google's Android operating system, is viewed by many as a direct rival to Apple's iPhone.

When asked what his favourite gadget was, Wozniak replied: "It's the latest one! And it's a non-Apple product, it just came out yesterday," referring to the Nexus One.

However, Wozniak said that he still owns two iPhones, and makes a point to always have the latest handsets.

"It's pointless to say one's bad or better than the other," he told NBC Bay Area in a subsequent interview. Wozniak said that as well as his two iPhones and Nexus One, he also owned a Motorola Droid (known as the Motorola Milestone in the UK), which also runs the Android operating system.

"Sometimes I wear a Droid on my belt, and also a Nexus One," he said. "At any given point, I might have BlackBerrys. My main phone is still an iPhone.

"I just do it so I'm a little knowledgeable about the products when people ask me."

Wozniak said he had owned hundreds of different mobile phones over the last two decades, including a VIP Motorola phone in the early 1990s that wasn't available in shops. But he said he didn't think much of early Android devices, and struggled to get to grips with the BlackBerry.

"I spent four months with my main phone being a BlackBerry," he said. "I didn't really like that much. I've had some Android phones, earlier ones, that sucked to me. The Droid and Nexus One are excellent phones, but that's not true of every Android phone."

Although Wozniak still remains on the Apple payroll, the co-founder says he doesn't like treating the so-called "cult of Apple" like a religion.

"The right computer for you, based upon your family income and your type of work, might be a PC and not a Macintosh," he told NBC Bay Area. "I'd rather be a true salesman who cares about the customer – though I try to bend them a bit of the way to the advantages of iPhones and Macintosh."

Wozniak has previously criticised the first-generation iPhone for not supporting 3G and not being open to developers, and famously hacked his own iPhone so that it could run any programs and software.

