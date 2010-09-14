BANGALORE: Getting rid of the added flab in no time was never this hassle free. If you are still living in a world of super sizing, it is high time you switched over to the latest fitness mantra, which will knock off kilos in a jiffy. No supplement, no long exercising hours with treadmills and ab crunchers and no more starving sessions. The new fitness trend called Power Yoga will not only burn your extra calories, but will also endow you with the perfect shape.

Through its various asanas and breathing techniques, Yoga has been a traditional and time tested approach of getting the body into shape. Power yoga is an interesting remodeling of Yoga with the leverage of a well toned body.

The new trend borrows heavily from the traditional style, predominantly from Vinyasa Yoga and Ashtanga Yoga. While traditional Yoga mainly focuses on asanas, Power Yoga pushes the individual, testing his physical ability and builds mental strength as well.

“Power yoga is more of an aerobic form of Yoga and done primarily for weight loss. This technique caters to an age group of 18 years to 40 years,” defines Dr Tina Alba, chief Yoga therapist, Sagar Hospital.

The gentle stretching and meditation was transformed into an intense flowing style of Yoga by two American instructors Beryl Bender Birch and Bryan Kest. The workout technique is gaining popularity with each passing day and is proving to be very trendy especially in the United States and India.

“Power yoga is prescribed for people suffering from obesity. The technique is used to cut off the flab but weight loss is just a symptom of an improving health condition. It acts as a tonic for diseases like diabetes, infertility, hyperthyroidism and Poly Cystic Ovary (PCOD) to name a few,” says Tina.

Though the workout is very effective, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before you start practing it.

“Power yoga is not for people above 40 years of age. It is a big NO for those having health issues like heart disease, asthma, hypertension and slip discs. The workout might prove fatal for pregnant women also,” adds Tina. The powerful and vigorous exercise works on the principle of adaptation and involves breathing technique with inhaling and exhaling according to a particular pattern. The workout is carried out in a steamed room to enhance the result. “The workout inside a steamed room will help loosen up your muscles after sweating. The idea is to enhance the process of sweating, as the more you sweat, the more calories you burn,” says the doctor.

According to Power Yoga instructor Bhanu Pai, apart from the celebrities, health conscious people are increasingly getting hooked to Power Yoga. “Health freaks are banking on power yoga to shed extra pounds and look picture perfect. It is a fast way of exercise and involves 30-40 counts per minute. The technique, if imparted accurately and with care, works like a magic,” says Bhanu.

Seema, a resident of HSR Layout, confesses that she managed to loose about 12 kgs in four months after practicing Power Yoga.“I tried everything to cut off the extra layer of fat. I was looking for quick results as I was getting married. The four-month session did wonders,” says the elated Seema.

