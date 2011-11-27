Naveen Jain is many things — serial entrepreneur, innovator and philanthropist. But the most important thing he has ever done is yet to happen. That’s because in 2012, his company Moon Express is planning to mine the moon for rare metals. Born in UP, Naveen studied at IIT Roorkee and XLRI, after which he moved to the US in 1983. At Microsoft, he worked on the development of MS-Dos and Windows 95. He quit to start InfoSpace, a metasearch company. He was noted by Forbes as the 121st richest American at that time. He then started Intelius, a web-security firm. In 2011, he co-founded Moon Express, which is also an official entry in the Google Lunar X prize to build a privately-funded spacecraft to explore the moon. As a philanthropist, he funds a $1-million competition called ‘Digital Doctor’ that seeks to use technology to diagnose diseases.