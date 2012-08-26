Would you like to attend a lecture about Art History circa 1500, or anatomy of a muscle cell? What about plate tectonics? French Revolution? Macroeconomics? And won’t it be great if you are taking these classes sitting at home? And if the lectures are given by experts? Best of all, what if all of this is free? You can actually do it thanks to the Khan Academy which is a not-for-profit organisation that wants to provide free world class education for anyone anywhere. The man behind this great initiative is Salman Khan. A Bengali-American born in New Orleans, Khan has a BS in mathematics, electrical engineering and computer science and an MS in electrical engineering and computer science, all from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He unwittingly started the idea for Khan Academy in 2006 when he joined then a nascent website called YouTube and posted some tutorials. Those videos proved so popular and attracted so many good testimonials from viewers that Khan who was working as a hedge fund analyst at the time decided to quit his job in 2009 and launched the Khan Academy. Starting as the founder and the faculty he started recording videos in his home office, and now his YouTube channel has 3,55,000 subscribers and over 3,300 video tutorials. Khan is one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for 2012.