King of the idiot box

Published: 29th January 2012 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

From an idiot box that spews junk someone else has selected, TV is becoming an intelligent device that accesses internet and gives the user what he wants. For now, Google is leading this revolution with Google TV. The man it chose to lead, is Rishi Chandra, currently the Director of Product Management at Google TV. Rishi has degrees in computer science and business administration from the University of California, and an MBA from Standford, after&nbsp; which he becae an Associate Consultant at Bain and Co. Within a year of becoming a consultant, he was attracted by Google, which appointed him Senior Product manager of Google Apps, which, as an online suite of communication and collaboration tools for businesses and schools, was an answer to MS Office. He worked there for three years, during which it grew into a formidable tool, helping Google to penetrate new markets like small businesses and universities. In 2009, along with many Silicon Valley companies, Google realised the potential of smart TVs and launched a Google TV team, putting Rishi in charge of product development. Google TV, which runs on Android, was launched in May, 2010 in partnership with the likes of Sony and Intel. This year, he announced Google TV 2.0, which the industry thinks will take over the TV industry.

