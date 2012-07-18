Google's online mapping service is incorporating additional images from Antarctica.

The new images include flags marking the South Pole and the interiors of the supply cabins built for Ernest Shackleton's and Robert Scott's expeditions early in the 20th century. They are part of Google's Street View program, which offers ground-level, 360-degree panoramic images. The new images add to those Google has made available from the continent since 2010.

Google has been expanding its map offerings as it faces more competition. Apple Inc. recently ended a five-year partnership with Google Inc. and has announced its own service. Google has sent people with special equipment to collect the Street View images. In this case, Google equipped Antarctica researchers with fisheye lens cameras capable of capturing ultra-wide images.