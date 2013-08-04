When Jaguar decided to return to the roadster arena with the F Type, many questions were raised. But now that the model is launched and is getting lot of attention it is time for us to find out how it fares when we put it head to head with the German thoroughbred Boxster S.

Jaguar cars are stunning, while Porsches on the other hand are extremely thoroughbred and both can boast of blue-blood racing heritage. Jaguar has won Le Mans seven times; Porsche, a record 16. Beyond that, these two cars have little in common, starting with the way they look.

Let's start with the design. The F-Type has a huge, air-gulping "mouth" intended to suggest great power; instead, it suggests Aston Martin's similar visual effect as it was designed by the same man. Still it's a classic shape, and it blends beautifully with the headlight assembly. The back has a narrow band of taillights that accentuates the F-Types width and contributes to its firm stance. The looks make a strong first impression, and the subtleties of the car's styling reward further inspection—for example, door handles that open with the push of a button and retract like airplane wheels when the car moves off.

Boxster S on the other hand is tough, sporty and muscled up, its proportions dictated by its mid-engine layout. The car design is like a Lego toy where everything joins together in complete harmony and is there for a purpose. Inside, both cars seem good with the use of good materials, the very epitome of luxury to make the driver feel at home. Of course they also have all the bells and whistles and functions which you want in your car.

As far as the engines go, the Jag seem to have an edge as it comes with a 3.0-litre V6, delivering a stout 380hp, while the Porsche's advantage came from its mid-engine layout and rear-biased, 46/54 weight distribution. Not that the 315-hp Boxster is underpowered. The two cars' 0-to-100 times were almost the same, in the low four-second bracket, the Jag a staggering 684 pounds heavier but also more powerful.

Both cars offer an array of handling options, from letting the car virtually drive itself to having no electronic interference at all. The most progressive component of either car is transmission. The F-Type's eight-speed ZF automatic is a magnificent piece of engineering, one of the best transmissions in the business. The Porsche's PDK automatic had seven speeds and two clutches—in theory, a setup even better than Jaguar.

The Porsche is a much-developed machine in its third generation, honed over years into one of the best sports cars ever built. The Jaguar is an excellent first shot and great in its own right, but it doesn't benefit from the same momentum. The Porsche's superiority was conclusive and absolute. It could go deeper into the turns, the brake pedal alive under your foot and telling you exactly what was going on. The F-Type could go almost as deep, but without the feel for the limit. However the Porsche is still cheaper and lighter on pocket so if money is question go for the Porsche but if it's not, then F-Type is the one!