Born in Dumfries, Scotland, Ian Callum studied Industrial Design at Glasgow School of Art and tailored his talents with a two-year course in Automobile Design at the Royal College of Art. His outstanding performance at the Royal College of Art led to him being recruited by Ford in 1978 and he spent 12 years working in the company’s design studios, before going on to work at Ghia, TWR and Aston Martin.

Presently director of design at Jaguar, Callum joined the auto giant in 1999 and under his direction, Jaguar Design has taken the brand into an exciting new era. Following concepts, including the R-Coupe, RD-6 and Advanced Lightweight Coupe, within the space of just three years, the Jaguar production range changed completely.

Callum has received five honorary doctorates from universities around the world as well as being honoured as a Royal Designer for Industry by the RSA. Ian was recently declared Interior Designer of the Year in the Automotive Interiors Expo Awards.