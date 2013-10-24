Home Lifestyle Tech

Yahoo buys image-recognition startup for Flickr

Yahoo\'s latest acquisition will bring image-recognition technology to its Flickr service for sharing photos.

Published: 24th October 2013 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2013 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Yahoo_AP
By AP

Yahoo's latest acquisition will bring image-recognition technology to its Flickr service for sharing photos.

The Internet company is getting the new tools and expertise through its purchase of a startup called LookFlow. Financial terms of the deal announced Wednesday weren't disclosed.

It's a small acquisition, as have been most of the more than 20 deals that Yahoo has completed since hiring Marissa Mayer as its CEO 15 months ago. The one exception was the Internet blogging service Tumblr, which cost Yahoo Inc. $1.1 billion earlier this year.

Yahoo is picking up five LookFlow engineers in its latest deal.

Mayer, a former Google Inc. executive, has been particularly interesting in snapping up startups with expertise in making applications for smartphones and tablets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp