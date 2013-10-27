Karl Slym’s plates are full. The Tata Motors managing director seeks to change the way his company makes and sells its cars. He has his ideas in place but they will take at least some time to hit.

Slym, who started at Toyota as a senior manager in Derbyshire, UK, spent more than two decades in General Motors across roles and geographies, including seven years as president and managing director of the automobile behemoth’s India operations. He joined Tata Motors in September 2012.

Slym, who has a Master of Science in Business Administration from Stanford University, was awarded a Sloan Fellowship from GM. He graduated in 1984 from his post-secondary education in production engineering at England’s Derby University.

The 50-year-old Slym’s interests include music, Bollywood, cricket and travelling. At a time when his company is testing products in a number of markets across the world where it believes to have opportunities, we wish him good luck.