Point and shoot this Deepavali! But do that with some cool apps in your mobile devices.

It’s quite the done thing during festivals for people to capture precious moments on their smartphone camera. Here are five camera apps that might make those festival pictures look better than ever before. And of course it should be a cinch for you to share them with your friends and family. Remember, these apps have the stamp of approval of many Android users, as they top the list of most downloaded camera apps.

1) Line Camera: Line Camera is a free application which will provide many different frames and stamps options. This application also allows the users to add cute and hilarious designs. This application is listed as the number 1 category of Google Play in about 19 countries.

The users can also create and fine-tune your ideal photos with special filters. The application also gives an option of brushes and to add text that can be utilised as stamps. Hence, the users can design their photographs with their own unique stamps.

It is easy to share your photos from Line Camera on the social networking sites, the users can simply log in the social media sites and the applications allows to share.

2) Camera Zoom Fx: Though this application is not a free app, it definitely all you need in a camera. This application helps to make a mid-range smartphone camera turn into a powerful camera with optical and digital zoom. This will help in making the camera faster, by clicking almost 10 shots per second. It provides instant effects.

The users can also edit the existing pictures on their smartphone with the help of the application. The application cost Rs. 150 but it is one application worth downloading.

3) HDR Camera Studio: This is a free application and it helps the users to click HDR photos. This application provides some algorithm idea works by taking two images with different set of exposures, fuse them and help in applying tone-mapping to them images, giving a final product.

There are other features included as well. This application helps in providing the fastest camera which allows the users to click 30 shots per second, with the help of Burst mode option. All the images can be processed at full resolution and there is an option for geo-tagging as well. There are number of effects provided.

4) Instagram: Instagram is a well-known application which is utilised by a number of smartphone users. This application helps in editing the photographs and making it look better. There are number of options of different frames which the users can shoes as per their choice. The application also gives an option of sharing the images on the social networking sites. This application is popularly utilized by the smartphone and tablet users.

5) Live FX Camera Effects: This application offers a number of camera effects. This application provides a lot of animated effects like water reflection, ripple, wave effect and twist. There is an option for multi camera support which is available for certain Android devices.

The effects also include color filters like sepia and grayscale.

The users can download all these applications from Google Play Store for the Android devices.