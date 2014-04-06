Microsoft Word for iPad (Free)

The world’s most popular office suite finally comes to the world’s most popular tablet computer. Optimised for the touch capabilities of the iPad while retaining its old familiar look, Word along with Excel and PowerPoint is beautifully designed. It lets you access from and save documents to Microsoft’s cloud service OneDrive. To create or edit you will need an Office 365 subscription.

Pages (Free/Rs 550)

Apple’s own word processor now has every feature that you would expect from a good word processor. Using the more than 60 Apple-designed templates, you can create everything from reports and CVs to letters and posters. Using iCloud all your Pages documents are always in sync across your iPad, iPhone and Mac OSX computers and your PC through the iCloud website.

Textilus (Rs 350)

Designed for the iPad, Textilus lets you create and edit documents for popular applications like Microsoft Word, OpenOffice, Scrivener and Pages. Besides OneDrive and iCloud, it also syncs your documents using other services like Dropbox and Google Drive. With 60 high quality fonts, quick keys, a custom toolbar and support for 32 languages, Textilus satisfies all your word processing needs.

iA Writer (Rs 270)

By getting rid of all other distractions like toolbars, iA Writer allows you to just write concentrating on your text. Available for both the iPhone and the iPad, the app comes with the famous ‘Focus Mode’ which lets you concentrate on the current three lines. It has clever keyboard extensions and the ability to sync using iCloud or Dropbox.