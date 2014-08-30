The Kairos society is a voluntary organisation of young entrepreneurs that tries to discover, mentor and support the world leaders of the future hoping they will work together to create billion-dollar solutions to the world challenges. The founder of this ambitious project is a 23-year-old called Ankur Jain who was called the ‘Best Connected 21-year old in the World’ by the Inc magazine in 2011. Jain is also the co-founder and CEO of Humin, the maker of contextually aware app by the same name. He has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania. He has also worked as an intern at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and has been appointed as the founding member of Youth Legislative Advisory Council for the Washington state. Jain, who has also been named among ‘30 under 30’ by Inc and the Christian Science Monitor, has also founded and acted as the CEO of Panjia, a company that tries to bring technological innovation into new markets in the US, China and the Middle East.