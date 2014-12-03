Twitter Cracks Down on Harassment and Abuse

PTI By

WASHINGTON: Twitter is boosting safeguards to prevent its network being used for harassment and abuse, it said.

The online messaging service said Tuesday it was improving its process for reporting such behavior so as to make it more mobile friendly and require less initial information.

Twitter said the changes will make it easier to flag tweets and accounts for review. Behind-the-scenes improvements would also "enable faster response times" for such reviews, Twitter's director for user safety, Shreyas Doshi, wrote on a blog.

The updates will be accessible to all users in coming weeks.