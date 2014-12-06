IPhone 6 Plus is not just a smartphone; it’s a statement phone”- Lauren Goode at Recode.

Buying an iPhone used to be an easy decision. You could decide your colour, how much storage space you need and you went out and bought yourself the best smartphone in the market. Since Apple introduced the iPhone 6 in September, it got a little tricky. And if there was one question that I have been asked thousands of times during the last month, it is, ‘6 or 6 Plus’. The answer is not that simple.

As you may be aware, the iPhone 6 comes in two sizes. The iPhone 6 with a 4.7-inch screen and the bigger iPhone 6 Plus with a 5.5-inch screen. The first biggest differentiator between them is the price. Both the phones are available in the same three colours—Space Grey, Silver and Gold —and come with the same storage space, 16GB, 64GB or 128GB. The cheapest of the lot, the 16GB iPhone 6, will put you back by about `53,249 and the cheapest 6 Plus will cost you `62,500. Since 16GB internal storage is not enough for most people, the storage option to consider would be 64GB. Here an iPhone 6 will cost you `62,500 and a 6 Plus can be had for `71,500.

Once you get over the price and before we get to the biggest differentiator that is the sheer size of the phones, there are very few factors that put the 6 Plus apart from its smaller sibling. Even though the phones run on the same A8 chip, have the same iOS 8 software and come with the same features like the 8-megapixel camera and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, the screen on the 6 Plus has a resolution of 1080p, which comes to around 401 pixels per inch and the screen on the 6 has a resolution of 720p which comes to around 326 pixels per inch. Having those many more pixels per inch makes a big difference in favour of the 6 Plus. The display on that big phone is one of the most gorgeous things I have ever seen on a mobile phone before. Also the bigger screen, and the resulting bigger body of the 6 Plus means that you get a much bigger battery which means it will easily last two days on a single charge even with heavy use. Also the camera module on the 6 Plus has a moving mechanism called ‘Optical Image Stabilisation’ which lets you make gorgeous photos even in the lowest of light conditions.

While the iPhone 6 Plus looks like the better phone among the two phones, there is a small catch. The 6 Plus is not for everyone, and that is owing to the massive size of the thing. The slim profile, the rounded edges and the software features like ‘Reachability’ which bring down the top of the phone to the bottom by double-tapping the home button take away most of the pain of using such a big phone. But there will still be adjustments you will need to make to your lifestyle to get used to the size. One-handed use, slim jeans, using the phone while jogging will all be out of your life. And you will forever be dreading accidentally bending your phone by something as simple as squatting to tie a shoe lace.

But if you can manage the size, the gorgeous 5.5-inch screen will make you more productive and will give you a lot of joy. You will read more, watch more and play more than ever before. And be warned. Once you use the 6 Plus, you can never go back to a smaller phone. Earlier iPhones like the iPhone 4 and even the iPhone 5S look like toy phones once you get used to the 6 Plus.

Matham is a tech geek.

Follow him on Twitter @AdarshMatham