NEW YORK: In a bid to push more users to share videos, the social networking site has launched a personalised video creation tool.



The "Say Thanks", tool lets users put together personalised video cards combining preset themes and their own posts and photos.



This allows users to make shareable, customised videos to post on theirs and their friend’s timelines.



To create the video, visit facebook.com/thanks, select a friend for Facebook to generate a preview of the video.



“You will have the ability to select a different theme and edit photos and posts that represent your friendship,” explained a blog post by Facebook.



After users finish making their video, they have an option of adding a personalised message before posting it to their own timeline, and tagging their friend.



The service is available on desktop and mobile in English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Turkish.