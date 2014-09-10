Apple Watch

One of the major highlights in last night's Apple's major product launch was the apple watch. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc. describes it as "the next chapter in Apple's history".

It is extremely precise and customisable health and fitness device. Digital crown to zoom and navigate without obstructing the display is its key innovation. The teaser video of the Apple's new product offers a variety of straps for the Apple Watch.

They are also available in different materials such as stainless steel, silver aluminum and 18-Karat gold. Sapphire makes perfect sense to this watch as it is a relatively common material used in high end watches.

However, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus or at least with iPhone 5c connection is mandatory for this watch which may reduce the purpose of having it on your wrist while you have a bigger smart phone in your pocket. This may become a major point for critics on this much awaited gadget.

Another subjective criticism spreading is that the user interface (UI) having a sea of apps which looks like candy crush in a wrist watch. Nonetheless, Apple must be credited for managing to create such a UI in something as small as a wrist watch.

The basic sport watch is priced at 350 dollars and will be the most expensive smart watch when it hits the market.



Moto 360

The smartwatch movement has been advancing for more than a year now. Moto360 is a classically-designed Android wear.

Moto 360 is relatively more familiar and simpler than Apple watch. If you're looking for a simple watch that tells the time and makes you feel good, while other features being secondary, then

Moto 360 perfectly fits your criteria. It also has the features that assist you in your daily workout just like the Apple watch. It's more small and lighter than Apple watch, with 1.5 inch gorilla glass display.

The Moto 360's Android UI is the same as the Samsung gear live, the LG G watch and other devices. The device is primarily meant for notifications and has Google Now to help you with quick information just like Siri in Apple.

Moto 360's battery life is very low and barely lasts for a day. This must be the element gadget lovers may not like. But for 249 dollars, still it is one of the best watches you can buy.