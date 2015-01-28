NEW DELHI: Chinese handset-maker Xiaomi Wednesday launched its new flagship device, the Mi 4, for Rs.19,999 in India, a company statement said here.



Mi 4 will be on sale Feb 10 onwards, and pre-registrations for the device will start at 6 p.m. on Jan 28 exclusively through its e-commerce partner, Flipkart.



“The Mi 4 re-affirms our commitment to bring more Mi products to India. We will continue to work on offering our Mi fans incredible value as we introduce even more great devices in the coming year, and the best user experience ever,” Manu Jain, operations head, Mi India said. Xiaomi is also known as Apple of China.



This 5-inch device is powered by a 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory and runs on a 3080 mAh battery.



It also includes a 13-megapixel rear camera, and front-facing camera of 8 megapixels.



“The Xiaomi team has put a lot of effort into designing a gorgeous device packed with powerful specs, and I trust that Mi 4 will be warmly welcomed by all our Indian fans,” Hugo Barra, vice president, Xiaomi Global, said.



The company also announced the availability of MIUI 6 operating system for its Indian users.