WASHINGTON: In a first-of-its-kind technology, US-based automobile giant Chevrolet is introducing a personal air conditioner for overheated smartphones for improving performance and battery life.

The smartphone cool-air emitter "Active Phone Cooling" is connected to the car's air conditioning and ventilation system. The feature is borne out of the finding that smartphones were not charging when they got too hot in cars.

When car interiors heat up on a sunny day or the sun is beating through the window, phones can overheat, USA Today reported. "Over time, regular overheating can do permanent damage to the lithium ion batteries that power our smartphones. I always recommend keeping your phone in a cool, ventilated place, where it can stay at a comfortable room temperature, whether it's charging or discharging," said Jeffrey Van Camp, deputy editor of Digital Trends was quoted as saying by the report.

Active Phone Cooling will be available in 2016 Impala, Malibu, Volt and Cruze models that are equipped with wireless charging. It's a cold air vent that chills out your phone when it sits on a little tray below the dashboard. This is convenient for smartphone users who rely on their devices to play music and take hands-free calls on the road.

Chevrolet says this is an industry-first technology, though a similar effect might be achieved by fashioning a small smartphone hammock and hanging it in front of your car's regular air-conditioning vent. Having it built into the vehicle is a much neater solution, however, cnet.com reported.