NEW DELHI: LG Electronics on Monday launched the G4 Stylus smartphone in India at a price of Rs.24,990.

According to the Korean handset-maker, the stylus version of the G4 is a pen-enabled smartphone that inherits the core DNA from the recently launched G4, LG's most ambitious smartphone till date.

Speaking at the launch, Deepak Jasrotia, business head, LG Mobiles India, said: "The G4 Stylus is a perfect example of what we mean by a premium smartphone experience without a premium price."

"This smartphone not only delivers performance, but also looks great while doing so. At LG, we are always committed towards providing a great value to our consumers and with G4 Stylus we are doing exactly that," he added.

The smartphone, which is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and a 1GB RAM unit, will come with a 5.5-inch display (258 pixel density) and a 16GB internal memory expandable using a micro-SD slot.

The rear camera of the device will be a 13-megapixel shooter with laser auto-focus and the front camera will be a 5-megapixel shooter.

The phone, which will run Android Lollipop, will come with a removable 3,000 mAH battery and will support dual-SIM cards. In terms of connectivity, there will be 4G LTE support along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass and NFC.

The phone will be available in metallic silver and floral white colours.