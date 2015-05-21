WASHINGTON: Google Maps is fixing a huge blunder, due to which the White House is being depicted as the 'N***a House' in its search bar.

If N***a House is searched, it pops up showing a map of D.C. highlighting The White House, in addition to this, if someone in the D.C. area types in the full slur, with an 'er,' the result are still the same, TMZ.com has reported.

While it’s unclear if this was due to hacking, or whether someone actually did it, the Google spokesperson has apologised 'for any offense that it may have caused,' assuring that they were on it to fix the error as quickly as they could.