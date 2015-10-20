Apple Removes 250 Apps Infringing Privacy from Online Store

PTI By

WASHINGTON: Apple has removed more than 250 privacy-infringing apps from its online store after discovering that a Chinese firm was secretly siphoning-off and storing private informations in violation of the tech giant's privacy policies.

The threat to user privacy came from hidden software development kit SDK developed by a Chinese mobile advertising provider, called Youmi.

According to a report by SourceDNA, the applications were downloaded by around 1 million users, and the security blog found 256 tainted programmes.

"We've identified a group of apps that are using a third- party advertising SDK, which uses private APIs to gather private information such as user email addresses and device identifiers and route data to its company server," Apple said.

The iPhone-maker said in a statement that the collection of private user data was in violation of "our security and privacy guidelines."

"The apps using Youmi's SDK will be removed from App Store and any new apps submitted to App Store using this SDK will be rejected," the Californian company said.

"We are working closely with developers to help them get updated versions of their apps that are safe for customers and in compliance with our guidelines back in the App Store quickly," the company said.

Meanwhile, Youmi "apologised" to developers and partners for the disruption to their business. In a statement, the company denied "collecting personal information (mobile phone numbers, e-mail address, for example) or offering to sell personal information."

In recent months, Apple has run more-than-usual App Store defences.

Last month, over two dozen infected Chinese apps were added to the App Store, as developers used, unknowingly, a tainted version of Xcode, the programme used to make apps for iOS.