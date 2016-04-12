NEW DELHI: Facebook Messenger users will now be able to find Dropbox inside Messenger's extension menu.

The Dropbox app is integrated with the Messenger on both iOS and Android, the Verge reports.

Speaking on the development, Stan Chudnovsky, head of product for Messenger said: "We want people to communicate just the way they want to on Messenger, with everyone they care about. Giving our users the ability to share their Dropbox videos and images in Messenger threads with just a few taps will help them bring more style and personality to those conversations."

The Facebook added that videos and images-including animated gif images saved in Dropbox will be displayed directly in Messenger chats.

Messenger users will have to tap the Open button to bring recipients to the Dropbox mobile app where they can preview and save files.