KUALA LUMPUR: Leading smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer Samsung Electronics on Thursday launched the new versions of its popular Galaxy A-series smartphones in an all "glass and metal" design and with improved selfie features.

The new versions of the dual-SIM A-7 and A-5 phones have been launched with slight improvements in certain features than the previous versions. The new devices boast of 25 percent more battery power and advanced features for a perfect selfie.

"The new Galaxy A7 and the Galaxy A5 come with a stunning glass-and-metal design and new features such as enhanced camera, long lasting battery space with fast charging capability and a powerful octa-core processor that can tackle heavy usage,"said Manu Sharma, director, mobiles business, Samsung India Electronics.

"Clicking the perfect selfie has also been made easy. The front camera incorporates features such as 'palm gesture selfie', 'wide angle selfie' and beautifying effects to help people take great looking selfies or groupfies," he added.

Both Galaxy A7 and A5 are equipped with a 13MP rear and 5MP front camera (both cameras with f1.9 aperture) that allows users to capture bright and clear photos even in low light conditions. The camera also comes with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to ensure blur free photographs.

"The design of these smartphones is a perfect fusion of glass and metal, which renders a stylish look and feel to the devices that adds to the consumer's style quotient. The smartphones provide an immersive viewing experience with a large full HD sAMOLED screen while the narrow 2.7mm bezel ensures the overall size of the phone is very comfortable to hold," Sharma added.

The new A7 now boasts of a powerful 3,300mAh battery, while the new A5 has 2,900mAh power storage. In addition to the increased battery capacity, the new versions also have a fast-charging feature.

The enhanced LTE Cat6 network capability can make downlink (with speed upto 300 Mbps) and uplink (upto 50 Mbps) quite fast. In addition, the phones also have fingerprint sensor technology for secure access.

However, good things come at a price, and the A7 and A5 are no exception. While the new Galaxy A7 is priced at Rs.33,400, the A5 model flaunts a Rs.29,400 price tag. The phones are available both online and offline, Sharma informed.