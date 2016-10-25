Facebook Messenger now supports PayPal payments

SAN FRANCISCO: Online Payment gateway PayPal has joined social media giant Facebook where the service will now be available in Messenger for people in the US to shop via chatbots.
As part of the deal, Paypal will make it easier to link your PayPal account to Facebook and Messenger, techcrunch reported on Tuesday.
Messenger is also adding a feature that will let users receive notifications about PayPal transactions.
"In addition, Messenger payments are not being limited to PayPal - customers can transact using their payment info already stored in Facebook and Messenger within the bots, as another option," the report added.
Nearly 40 per cent of US mobile users are now on Facebook's messaging platform.
Facebook is also reportedly working with others players like Stripe, Visa, MasterCard and American Express to facilitate transactions on its plaform.
SAN FRANCISCO: Online Payment gateway PayPal has joined social media giant Facebook where the service will now be available in Messenger for people in the US to shop via chatbots.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Anger as UK's May asks for yet more time to amend Brexit deal
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan says his party is not BJP's "B Team"
Have asked Vikhe-Patil to convince his son: Ashok Chavhan
Disappointed at being ignored in BJP-Sena alliance: Union minister Ramdas Athawale
UKG student twins’ kidnap-murder: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets bereaved family in Chitrakoot