Home Lifestyle Tech

Twitterati celebrate as hashtag turns 10

Touted as one of the most widely used symbols in the digital age, the famous hashtag of Twitter turned 10 on Wednesday.
 

Published: 23rd August 2017 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2017 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Touted as one of the most widely used symbols in the digital age, the famous hashtag of Twitter turned 10 on Wednesday.

Born on August 23, 2007, the hashtag was originally meant to simply 'tag' or categorise tweets.

The micro-blogging platform celebrated the occasion by inviting its users to tweet #Hashtag10, which would enable a custom '#' (hashtag) emoji.

In India, Cricket hashtag #IPL, TV show BiggBoss #BB10 and movie #Sultan were among the most tweeted hashtags of all time, the company said in a statement.

"From social movements like #ChennaiFloods to fans of TV show BiggBoss #BB10, and iconic sporting events like the #IPL, India's top hashtags is a unique mix that speaks to India's culture, sense of identity and passion. It's #whatshappening," said Taranjeet Singh, Country Director, Twitter India.

Twitter user Chris Messina, on this day 10 years ago, tweeted #barcamp -- the first time a hashtag was used. 

Today, an average of 125 million hashtags are shared globally every day on the platform.

The most popular hashtags worldwide are #NowPlaying which was used over one billion times, #FollowFriday (over half billion times) and #ThrowbackThursday (over 120 million times).

#TheWalkingDead was the most tweeted television show hashtag of all time and in the movies category, it was #StarWars.

The most tweeted global sporting event hashtag was #Euro2016.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hashtag Twitterati twitter most used symbol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp