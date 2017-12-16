Home Lifestyle Tech

'Passive scrolling on Facebook can make you feel bad'

Facebook has admitted that passively scrolling through posts on the social media network can leave people feeling worse afterwards.

Published: 16th December 2017 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2017 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Facebook has admitted that passively scrolling through posts on the social media network can leave people feeling worse afterwards.

Researchers David Ginsberg and Moira Burke in a blog post highlighted the positive and negative sides of using social media.

The authors cited one experiment in which students of the University of Michigan were randomly assigned to read Facebook for 10 minutes.

They were found in a worse mood at the end of the day than students assigned to post or talk to friends on Facebook.

A study from the University of California, San Diego and Yale in the US found that people who clicked on about four times as many links as the average person, or who liked twice as many posts, reported worse mental health than average in a survey.

"Reading about others online might lead to negative social comparison - and perhaps even more so than offline, since people's posts are often more curated and flattering," David Ginsberg and Moira Burke wrote in the blog post.

Another theory is that the internet takes people away from social engagement in person.

"On the other hand, actively interacting with people - especially sharing messages, posts and comments with close friends and reminiscing about past interactions - is linked to improvements in well-being," the researchers said.

"This ability to connect with relatives, classmates, and colleagues is what drew many of us to Facebook in the first place, and it's no surprise that staying in touch with these friends and loved ones brings us joy and strengthens our sense of community," they said.

A study conducted at the Carnegie Mellon University in the US found that people who sent or received more messages, comments and timeline posts reported improvements in social support, depression and loneliness.

According to the researchers, the positive effects were even stronger when people talked with their close friends online.

"Simply broadcasting status updates was not enough, people had to interact one-on-one with others in their network," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook scrolling depression

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp