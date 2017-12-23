CHENNAI: Google Trends data for 2017 is out. Guess what? Indians were less interested in knowing what their politicians are doing or what the biggest scams in the country are, no matter how loud TV anchors scream about them.

Names like Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi were nowhere in the list of trending search terms, revealing Internet users are not that keen on national politics.

Instead, they were more into entertainment, sports and things that have a direct bearing on their everyday lives, such as GST, CBSE results and so forth. Also, if there is money to make, that’s not such a bad idea -- the popularity of Bitcoins and mutual funds reveal.

Movies and sports are the bestsellers!

Leave demonetisation, GST, and Narendra Modi aside. In 2017, India’s Internet users were more curious about Bollywood and Cricket than anything else.

The year’s most popular search terms had to do with either Hindi cinema or Cricket. In fact, the top 10 list has nothing other than the names of Bollywood flicks and cricket tournaments.

While seven of the top 10 search term were names of Bollywood films, the remaining three had to do with Cricket. Bahubali 2 was the most searched term in India, closely followed by Indian Premier League. The highest grossing Indian movie of all time, Dangal, also made it to the list. If Jagga Jasoos failed in Box office, it did well on Google.

How to?

Modi government’s decision to require citizens to link Aadhaar with PAN seems to gotten many fretful. “How to link Aadhaar with PAN” was the most searched term in India in the “how to” category. “How to” is often used as a measure of what Internet users in a particular country are anxious about or keen on learning.

Interestingly, Bitcoins and cryptocurrency were among the most popular search terms in this category. A large number of users asked Google how to buy Bitcoins in India. A lot of them were also curious to know how to mine cryptocurrencies.

These probably have a lot to do with Bitcoins’ sudden popularity. Cryptocurrency is still vague and a lot of people don't have a clear idea of what they are or how to use them. But the dramatic surge in its price and the attendant buzz have caught the fascination of many who turned to Google for insights.

Funnily enough, the data show that while we like applying colours on each other’s face on Holi, a lot of us sought Google’s help in learning how to remove it. Same goes for taking a screenshot on a smartphone. Other topics like how to file GST returns and how to invest in mutual funds were also among the top 10.

Tell us who won -- not the election, but the game!

Sports news are often tucked away in the last pages of a newspaper. But if there was such prioritisation on Internet, sports should grab the top slot.

When it comes to news, Indians were far more interested in sports than any other category of news. Four of the 10 most popular search terms were related to sports - Indian Premier League, ICC Champions Trophy, Wimbledon and US Open. It is not surprising that GST and CBSE results, two of the things that directly affect people, also found places in the top 10.

Internet loves Sunny Leone

No surprises here! We all guessed it right. Sunny Leone was the most sought-after entertainer among Indian Internet users.

Interestingly, eight of the 10 most popularly searched entertainers were women with comedian Sunil Grover and actor Rana Daggubati being the two men on the list.

However, unlike other celebrities in the list, Internet users' interest in Sunny Leone was far more widespread and not restricted to any particular region.

They are watching us

Going by the Google Trends data, it appears Pakistan’s Internet users search the web with an eye on India -- or Bollywood, to be more specific.

Six of the 10 most popular search items were names of Bollywood movies. India’s Kapil Sharma Show and the Hindu festival of Shivratri were among the most popular news searches in Pakistan.

There are more surprises -- the National Award winning filmmaker Rishi Kapoor's name was a trending search term in Pakistan.

These show the allure and appeal of Indian cinema and entertainment there. Although Pakistan produces dozens of films each year, yet none found a place in the list of most popular search terms, Google’s data reveal.

What we searched for?

Overall

Bahubali 2 Indian Premier League Live Cricket Score Dangal Half Girlfriend Badrinath ki Dulhania Munna Michael Jagga Jasoos Champions Trophy Raees

News

Indian Premier League ICC Champions Trophy CBSE results UP election results Goods and Services Tax Wimbledon Miss World Ceremony Bitcoin price Union budget US Open

Entertainers

Sunny Leone Arshi Khan Sapna Choudhary Vidya Vox Disha Patani Sunil Grover Shilpa Shinde Bandgi Kalra Sagarika Ghatge Rana Daggubati

How to?

How to link Aadhaar with PAN card How to book Jio phone How to buy bitcoin in India How to take a screenshot How to remove holi color from face How to file GST returns How to invest in mutual funds How to mine bitcoin How to vote for Bigg Boss 11 How to buy ethereum in India

Trending searches in Pakistan

ICC Champions Trophy WWE Extreme Rules Dangal Raees Half Girlfriend Fast and Furious 8 Jagga Jasoos Munna Michael Wajah Tum Ho Eid Mubarak